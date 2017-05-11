Frost Brown Todd selects Aderant Expert

Aderant has started an expanded relationship with Frost Brown Todd, a leading law firm based in the Midwestern United States. In its search for a long-term partnership, Frost Brown Todd sought a software provider that demonstrates a strategic vision and provides solutions that can adapt with firm growth.

According to Jacob Morvay, the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, Aderant’s product development “recognizes long-term trends in the legal industry and consistently develops solutions to meet these needs.”