Freshfields, Pinsents, HSF triumph in The Lawyer Court Rankings 2016

By

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has emerged as the most active law firm in the English courts in 2016, recording 173 days in court representing clients in 26 cases, according to The Lawyer Court Rankings 2016.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 