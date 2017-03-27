Frederico Singarajah to speak at Bar Council LatAm event

Frederico Singarajah is to speak at the Bar Council LatAm event in Birmingham.

Singarajah will be speaking at this event, hosted by the Bar Council and the Law Society in Birmingham. It aims to inform barristers and solicitors about the opportunities that exist in the Latin American legal market. The event will include market briefings (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Central America) from Chambers of Commerce followed by a panel discussion on particular growth sectors for the UK legal profession (such as Arbitration, Shipping and Infrastructure and more) delivered by practitioners.

20 April 2017