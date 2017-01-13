Four senior in-house counsel join Client Advisory Council

Lex Mundi is pleased to welcome four new members to its Client Advisory Council. This distinguished group of senior in-house counsel from some of the world’s leading companies provides advice and guidance that enhance the ability of Lex Mundi member firms to serve their clients better and to meet the needs of in-house counsel.
The new members of the Lex Mundi Client Advisory Council are:
- Felix R. Ehrat, Group General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee, Novartis International AG;
- Dyann L. Kostello, Group Vice-President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.;
- Nicola Verdicchio, Chief Legal Officer, Pirelli & C. S.p.A.; and
- Loretta Yuen, Executive Vice President – Group Legal & Regulatory Compliance, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited.