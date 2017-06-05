Four Ogier lawyers named as future leaders in Citywealth Top 100

Four of Ogier’s lawyers have been named in Citywealth’s Top 100 Future Leaders list, which recognises rising stars in the private client world.

Managing associate Josephine Howe and senior associate Sevyn Kalsi from the Jersey Private Client and Trusts team, and associates Fraser Allister and Michael Rogers from Ogier’s Cayman and Guernsey teams respectively, have been included in the list that recognises leading advisers in the private client world aged under 40.

Feedback quoted in the list notes that Howe played a leading role in the adoption of Ogier’s new CSR policy and that she chairs the firm’s green committee, described Kalsi as a “much-valued member of the team” whose Spanish language skills are an asset when dealing with South American clients, praised Allister as “an exceptionally talented attorney” and noted that Rogers’ significant experience had strengthened the firm’s offering in restructuring and insolvency work.