Four Lex Mundi firms honoured for pro bono contributions

The 8th Annual Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation Awards were presented during the 2017 Lex Mundi Leadership Summit and Annual Conference in Prague. These awards honour Lex Mundi member law firms that have provided critical pro bono legal services – helping to strengthen the global rule of law, support the global social entrepreneurship movement and improve the lives of the world’s poor and disenfranchised.

The Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation (the “Foundation”) was proud to honor the following award recipients: