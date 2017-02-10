Four appointed to new counsel role at Ogier

Four senior lawyers have been appointed to the new role of Counsel at Ogier, reflecting their technical expertise and leadership of a distinct area of legal practice.

Ogier has introduced the “Counsel” title to recognise technical expertise and leadership skills – the first lawyers to be promoted to the role in Jersey are Michael Little who leads the Channel Islands employment law team, private client expert Katherine Neal and Nicola Roberts, a Jersey and BVI-qualified commercial and trust litigation specialist.

The firm has also recruited insolvency specialist Alex Horsbrugh-Porter to a Counsel position in the Guernsey dispute resolution team – Alex is a Cayman and Guernsey qualified lawyer, and a UK licensed insolvency practitioner.