Former One Savings Bank GC joins Lloyds Bank

Former One Savings Bank general counsel Zoe Bucknell has taken on a new role at Lloyds Banking Group as deputy company secretary.

Bucknell left One Savings Bank last March after five years at the helm of the challenger bank.

She joined the bank in 2011 leading it through its flotation on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

Now Bucknell has become Lloyds Bank’s deputy company secretary, commencing her role this week.

She had helped launch Bespoke GRC last year, providing governance, regulation and controls advice for regulated companies. Following her appointment to Lloyds, Bucknell has stepped down from her position at BGRC.

Lloyds made cuts to its legal team in 2016. The exits were part of a “reorganisation” of the bank’s legal function that took place in February amid wider organisational changes at the bank, leading to 9,000 job losses. The Lawyer understands another restructure will also take place this year.

One Savings Bank’s legal team is now led by Santander’s banking legal head Jason Elphick, who became its new general counsel last July.

The bank had brought in interim general counsel Martin Purvis to fill in for Bucknell while a replacement was found.