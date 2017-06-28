Focus on smaller fund managers

MAS expects RFMCs to meet their compliance obligations in a way which is proportionate and risk-based. But it’s not always clear what that means in practice. In this joint briefing with Vistra we will be reminding ourselves of the ongoing requirements that smaller fund managers are subject to, and exploring how these can be met in a way which keeps both the MAS and your Board happy.

Event

Date: Wednesday 12th July 2017

Time: 12:15pm

Venue: Vistra Singapore, One Raffles Place, Tower 1, 13th floor, Singapore 048616