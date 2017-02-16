First post-housing white paper planning appeal granted

Shoosmiths has advised IM Land on securing a successful planning appeal for a major residential and mixed-use scheme, the first to be approved since the publishing of the government’s housing white paper.

Plans to build 750 new homes at Curborough, near Lichfield, have been approved by Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid.

The first planning appeal to be approved since the government released its updated planning guidelines earlier this month, the plans utilise agricultural land that lies outside the Green Belt in line with the terms of the white paper.

Shoosmiths’ team was led by planning partner Tim Willis and senior associate Anna Cartledge with trainee solicitor Emma Cartledge assisting. The team advised on the complex legal aspects of the appeal including progressing the planning appeal while dealing with the inter-related issues of challenging the local plan process and the implications of HS2 on the site.