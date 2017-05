Joana Domingues, Litigation & Arbitration managing associate, participated as a speaker in the training course organised by CEJ, on the module “Matters of jurisdiction of the Commercial Court”, inserted in the 2016-2017 continuous training plan.

The managing associate addressed the theme “The new Extrajudicial Regime for Company Rehabilitation”. The event took place in the Auditorium of the Center for Judicial Studies on May 4.