‘Exceptional’ private view

The private view for the Exceptional Graduate Show was a great success with around 450 guests coming through the doors of Collyer Bristow. They were coming to see up and coming talent from three of London’s top art schools, Goldsmiths, Middlesex University and City & Guilds of London Art School, which Exceptional showcases.

The Collyer Bristow Graduate award of £2,000 was won by Emmanuelle Loiselle, a 2016 graduate of City & Guilds Art School, for her work ‘Bonne Maman’. Emmanuelle’s multi-disciplinary work relates to aspects of domesticity and the challenges of motherhood.