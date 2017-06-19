Ex-UBS compliance officer in court on $1.8m insider case

Sarah Clarke QC, Co-Head of the Business and Specialist Crime Team at Serjeants’ Inn, is prosecuting the FCA’s latest high-profile insider dealing case involving a former UBS compliance officer allegedly passing tips to her co-defendant who then allegedly traded on the basis of that information.
