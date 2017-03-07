Ex-Saxo Bank director joins Bovill investment and brokerage team

Bovill has appointed Jacob Wissum to advise investment banks and brokerage firms in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Jacob has worked in the banking sector for nearly ten years. Prior to Bovill he was Head of Legal & Compliance for Asia Pacific at Saxo Bank, covering multiple jurisdictions such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan and Australia. His previous role included rebuilding of the legal and compliance functions across APAC, and providing hands on and practical and pragmatic support to the first line sales Directors, and close liaison with regulators, and with the overseas group legal and compliance functions.