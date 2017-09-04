Event highlights European legal tech innovation

Aderant hosted its annual Momentum London event in June with another record attendance. Throughout the two-day event, representatives from law firms in the UK and continental Europe attended tailored product and best practice sessions.

In addition, Momentum London 2017 offered a dedicated hands-on training track, and saw the much-anticipated return of the “LAWTalks” panel series. This year’s industry experts included Haig Tyler, CIO Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Tim Nash, CEO Edwin Coe LLP and Sarah Mitten, Head of Finance, Wiggin LLP. The panel discussed the agile legal professional, industry disrupters and the drivers forcing firms to adopt new business process through automation, mobility, and client collaboration.

Aderant also presented its annual awards to firms in the region for their achievements from the past year. Newcomer of the Year was given to Three Crowns, whose 10-month implementation of Aderant Expert set the new standard for migration. Innovator of the Year went to Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft of Germany.