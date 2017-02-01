Ericsson and Vodafone lawyers shortlisted for Global In-house Lawyer of the Year

Ericsson senior vice president and chief legal officer Nina Macpherson and Vodafone Group legal director Kerry Phillip are in a shortlist of eight in-house lawyers for the accolade of Global In-house Lawyer of the Year.

The eight-strong shortlist, which was drawn from dozens of nominations, also includes high-calibre lawyers from Acciona, AIG Europe, Sirius Metals, Sysmex Europe, Thomas Cook and WIND Telecomunicazioni.

The nominations have been diverse, with nominees celebrated for implementing technology and aligning legal teams in a short period of time, to helping to restructure a business or handling complex regulatory matters.

The winner will be named at The Lawyer’s European Awards in London, on 16 March at Grange St. Paul’s.

More than 350 of the best lawyers from across Europe will come together to celebrate best practice in the international legal market.

Last year’s winner was King Digital Entertainment legal chief Rob Miller, who took home the award in the first year the category was launched.