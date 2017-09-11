Eric Fort takes over as head of Arendtâ€™s New York office

Arendt & Medernach has announced that as of September, Eric Fort will succeed Bob Calmes as head of its New York office.

Having successfully worked with institutional and private clients operating in Luxembourg, Fort brings a wealth of experience to the US office.

Fort is a partner in the tax law practice of Arendt & Medernach and advises on both national and international tax issues. He has substantial experience in real estate, private equity, private wealth structuring and finance transactions. Over the last 25 years, he has been involved in a large number of prominent projects.

A member of the Luxembourg Bar since 1996, Fort is also member of the International Bar Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and International Fiscal Association. In addition, he is the former president of the Luxembourg branch of the International Fiscal Association.

Bob Calmes became head of the New York office in 2013 and has successfully represented Arendt & Medernach during the last five years across the Americas. From September onwards, he will be located in the Luxembourg office, focusing mainly on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings and the setting up of joint ventures. Calmes also advises private equity firms and hedge funds regarding upstream fund structuring and downstream acquisition structuring.