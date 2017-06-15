EQT acquires Open Systems

The EQT Mid Market Europe Fund has acquired a majority stake in Open Systems AG from its private owners, who will remain invested.

Open Systems is one of the largest Security as a Service providers in Europe. It is headquartered in Zurich and active in more than 180 countries.

Walder Wyss advised EQT Mid Market Europe as Swiss legal adviser in this transaction. The team was led by Urs P. Gnos (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and included Thomas Meister (Partner, Tax), Lukas Wyss (Partner, Finance), Fabienne Anner (Associate, Corporate/M&A), Samuel Lieberherr (Associate, Corporate/M&A), Jenny Süess (Associate, Corporate/M&A), Janine Corti (Counsel, Tax), David Vasella (Counsel, IPIT), Jacqueline Sievers (Associate, IPIT), Gaurav Bhagwanani (Associate, Employment), Daniel Zimmerli, (managing associate, Competition) as well as Christine Glättli (Managing Associate, Corporate/Notary Public).