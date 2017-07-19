Enyo founder leaves for new role at litigation activist group

Enyo Law founder Michael Green has left the firm to join RGL Management Limited, an entity comprised of lawyers who are pursuing RBS on behalf of shareholders suing the bank over its role in the financial crisis.
