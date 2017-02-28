Employment team contributes to European Employment Law Update

Karanović & Nikolić’s employment team has assisted Shepherd and Wedderburn in the development of The European Employment Law Update for 2017.

European Employment Law Update for 2017 provides an overview of the vital reforms being introduced to European employment law over the next year, including areas such as seconding employees, increased protections for whistleblowers, and legislation changes related to increased work-life balance. Key considerations related to traditional employment areas such as increases to the minimum wage and unfair dismissal are also assessed.