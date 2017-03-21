Emma Edhem defends former chairman of Northampton Town FC

Emma Edhem represented David Cardoza, the former chairman of Northampton Town Football Club and his wife Christina Cardoza, in successfully defending a summary judgment application brought against him by Northampton Borough Council.

Northampton Borough Council claimed that, during the period between July 2014 and August 2015, David received several payments from NTFC (totalling over £1m) whilst chairman of NTFC in circumstances where NTFC was insolvent or on the verge of insolvency. Therefore, it was alleged that such payments were received by David in breach of his duties as a director.

In November 2016, Northampton Borough Council issued an application for summary judgment in respect of part of its claim. Emma Edhem represented David in court on his defence of the application on the basis that David had a real prospect of success, Justice Newey dismissed the application. Northampton Borough Council will also be paying David’s costs.