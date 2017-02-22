Elderly resident suffers serious burns at care home

Hudgell Solicitors is supporting the family of an elderly woman who had to undergo a four hour operation after suffering second degree burns on a care home radiator.

Kathleen Waters, 80, who suffered from dementia, was found slumped against the uncovered radiator in her bathroom in the home.

She required treatment at three hospitals in London, including Chelsea and Westminster Hospital specialist burns unit, over a two-month period before she was well enough to be discharged to a new home.

The Manor House care home in Morden, south London, was recently ordered to pay £24,600 in fines and costs after a case was brought against it by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for failing in its duty to provide safe care and treatment.