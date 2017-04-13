Eight Lex Mundi members collaborate on South American bank’s European restructure

When a major South American bank needed to restructure its operations across Europe, they reached out to Morais Leitão, Galvão Teles, Soares da Silva & Associados [MLGTS], Lex Mundi member firm for Portugal.

The firm was tasked with completing an overall review of the current operations as well as providing restructuring suggestions in their European sector.

In order to provide their client with on-the-ground expertise in each jurisdiction, MLGTS tapped into its Lex Mundi network. Acting as the lead firm, MLGTS engaged seven Lex Mundi member firms to provide local input on consequences of various structures that were being considered.

The firm also coordinated quotes from all firms to present client with one overall quote for fees.

The following Lex Mundi member firms assisted with providing legal advice for their respective jurisdictions: Gide Loyrette Nouel (France); Houthoff Buruma (The Netherlands); Arthur Cox (Ireland and Northern Ireland); CHSH Cerha Hempel Spiegelfeld Hlawati (Austria); Noerr LLP (Germany); Chiomenti Studio Legale (Italy); and Arendt & Medernach SA (Luxembourg).