Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners advises on Roust debt restructuring

A legal team from Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners has successfully provided legal support on matters of Russian legislation for a special stakeholders’ committee in the course of the international debt restructuring of Roust Corporation, one of the world’s leading vodka producers.

The Roust Corporation financial restructuring case has become one of the few examples of a Russian holding restructuring their financial liabilities in accordance with Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The project was completed by Partner Dmitry Stepanov, Counsels Alexander Mandzhiev and Pavel Sadovsky, Senior Associate Anton Alekseev, and Associates Teymur Guseynov, Andrey Golovanev and Maria Demina.