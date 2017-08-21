Egorov advises on National Media company sale

A team of associates from the Corporate and M&A Practice at Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners provided legal advice on a transaction involving the sale of shares in one of the companies belonging to National Media Group.

The project was unique in that the associates successfully used a new transactional mechanism for legal support that was recently introduced into Russian legislation – irrevocable power of attorney – and engaged the depositary as an escrow agent. The team also made use of the recently reformed legislation on securities.

The team from the St Petersburg office that worked on the project included Head of Corporate and M&A Practice Elena Agaeva, Senior Associate Evgenia Evdokimova, and Associate Elena Kvartnikova