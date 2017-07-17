Egorov advises Knauf on Leningrad investment

On 2 June, the Government of Leningrad Region and joint stock company Knauf Petrobord, a member of the Knauf Group signed a cooperation agreement.

The agreement includes an investment by Knauf of at least RUB3.5bn to renovate production facilities for cardboard facing over the period to 2020, and provision of investor support by the Leningrad government.

Associates from Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners provided legal support to Knauf in formulating the terms of the agreement and during negotiations.