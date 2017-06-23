Edwin Coe launches legal challenge against Conservative/DUP deal

Edwin Coe has launched an official legal challenge against a possible confidence and supply agreement between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the grounds it could jeopardise the Good Friday agreement.
Edwin Coe has launched an official legal challenge against a possible confidence and supply agreement between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the grounds it could jeopardise the Good Friday agreement.
This article is only available to subscribers.
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com