Edmund Nourse acted for Takeover Panel Executive in bringing regulatory proceedings resulting in only the fifth and sixth “cold-shoulder” orders made by the Takeover Panel.

The Respondents were found to have breached Para 9(a) of the introduction to the Takeover Code, by repeatedly misleading the Takeover Panel Executive in the course of their inquiries into a potential breach of Rule 9. The Respondents were “cold-shouldered” for six and two years.