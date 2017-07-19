East & Concord’s Charles Feng recognized as top trademark litigation lawyer

A three-day 2017 China Intellectual Property Forum was held at the National Convention Center, during which the best lawyers for 2017 in intellectual property protection were selected by the Organising Committee of the Forum.

Charles Feng, a partner with East & Concord Partners, was ranked as one of the Best Trademark Litigation Lawyers of the Year.

After graduation from China Foreign Affairs University, Feng received his Masters in Law from Duke University. As an IP specialist with extensive experience of more than 10 years on trademark litigation and non-litigation affairs as well as other intellectual property rights, Feng provides professional and comprehensive legal services in Chinese, English and Japanese focusing on complex trademark infringement and acquisition litigation, patent infringement, copyright infringement, anti-monopoly, anti-unfair competition and other IP disputes regarding internet and high technology.

Feng has represented a number of well-known international and domestic companies for intellectual property related disputes at various levels of courts in China including for matters related to patent and trademark infringement and acquisition, recognition of well-known trademark, infringement of software copyright, infringement of trade secret, anti-unfair competition and anti-monopoly, several of which are viewed as milestones in IP protection in China.

In 2013, a design patent infringement case handled by Feng was selected as No.1 of the 50 exemplary cases by the Supreme Court.

In 2015, Feng was ranked as one of the Top 15 IP lawyers by Asia Law & Business, Thomson Reuters.

In 2016, he was also noted as a “recommended IP litigator” by LegalBand.

Feng is involved in IP transactional work, including drafting, negotiation and enforcement of IP assignment or licensing agreements. He is also experienced in trademark and patent portfolio management and other non-contentious matters. He is an active member of domestic and international IP related organisations. He is a respected IP expert in China and currently has the privilege of serving as the vice-director of Copyright Society of China, vice-director general of China Association of Geographic Indication Industry, a standing committee member of China Intellectual Property Law Association, an IP expert for EU-China IPR Helpdesk, a committee member of International Trademark Associate (INTA) and a committee member of JETRO.