Duggan, Hillsborough lawyer joins Hudgell

Hudgell Solicitors have recruited civil liberties solicitor Cyrilia Davies Knight to join the firm’s growing London team – which she says can become one of the leading of its kind in the capital.

Ms Davies Knight joins after nine years with Birnberg Peirce, where she has specialised in handling cases of breaches of human rights, civil actions against the police, inquests and judicial reviews.

She was part of a nine-strong team which acted for 77 families in the inquests into the deaths of the 96 Liverpool football fans as a result of the Hillsborough disaster, from which the jury’s conclusions included a finding of unlawful killing last year.