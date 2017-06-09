 Dragan Karanović named ‘Market Maker for Serbia’

Dragan Karanović of Karanović & Nikolić was named the Market Maker for Serbia, on the 1 June, by CEE Legal Matters. This is a special lifetime achievement award given to a senior lawyer identified by peers as having played the most influential and significant role in creating the country’s modern legal market.
