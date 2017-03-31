Double human rights win for Amy Street of Serjeants’ Inn

Amy Street was successful in two Court of Appeal mental health / human rights cases on 30th March 2017.

The Court of Appeal handed down judgment in two cases that were heard together concerning deprivation of liberty and the Mental Health Act 1983: Secretary of State for Justice v MM (concerning conditional discharge) and Welsh ministers v PJ (concerning community treatment orders).

Amy Street represented the successful Welsh ministers in PJ, led by Richard Gordon QC.

Street specialises in cases involving novel or complex points of law and was part of the winning team in the Supreme Court in Cheshire West and Chester Council v P.