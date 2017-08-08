DMH Stallard secures merger as turnover hits £25m

DMH Stallard is to merge with Sussex firm Rawlison Butler.

The merger will take effect from 1 September 2017. The firm’s name will remain DMH Stallard and there will be no significant changes to the management structure, although four Rawlison Butler partners will join the DMH Stallard equity.

Rawlison Butler has offices in Crawley, Horsham and London and will add around £5.5m to DMH Stallard’s revenue, which the firm has revealed was £25m in 2016/17.

It is a 3 per cent increase on the £24.3m turnover the firm posted in 2015/16, a result that place it 93rd in last year’s UK 200 ranking of firms by revenue.

DMH managing partner Richard Pollins told The Lawyer the two firms were closely aligned in terms of practice areas, with strength in real estate, private client and corporate work.

“I have known [Rawlison Butler managing partner Clive Lee] for over 20 years and have always had a huge amount of time and respect for him and the firm,” Pollins said. “It is in a good financial position which is encouraging for us, as both firms are merging in a position of strength.”

Lee said: “We believe a merger with DMH will be excellent news for Rawlison Butler and its clients, enabling us to offer a wider range of services and building on the depth of expertise already provided. We share their drive to deliver excellent client service in the mid-market and, like them, we have many of the top lawyers regionally.