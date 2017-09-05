DLA Piper and Legal Calendar Software

While scouting a legal software application to solve its calendaring problem, DLA Piper developed a proposal that listed must-have features. The docketing solution would namely have to be a rules-based court calendaring system that could perform automatic date calculations. The program would also have to be scalable and customisable, and would need to include a centralised database.

That solution turned out to be Aderant CompuLaw due to its intuitive and integrated nature — the legal software integrated with existing software like Microsoft Outlook, Elite, and Autonomy’s Interwoven line. The firm was able to customise it using the extensive set of rules already built in, plus make revisions based upon lawyers’ individual needs and demands.