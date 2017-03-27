DLA EMEA boss: Berlin and Georgia “weren’t profitable enough” to keep

By

DLA Piper joint managing director of Europe and the Middle East Olaf Schmidt told The Lawyer that the two recent office closures in Georgia and Berlin were caused by a lack of profitability.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 