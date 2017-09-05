Fowler White Burnett, a Florida-based law firm of 80 lawyers, has made the most of its Microsoft SharePoint investment through the use of Handshake Software products. With limited resources, the firm has been able to deliver a high-impact financial dashboard in SharePoint for use by lawyers and staff. Using Handshake Software’s legal application integration’s and libraries of law firm web parts, the firm was able to create a customised, firm-specific portal.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- Revealed: the UK 200 potential takeover targets
- Revealed: The 10 firms in the £2m top of equity club
- The 60 second interview: The industrialisation of the legal world is happening now
- Ropes London exits mount with departure to Dechert
- Kirkland private equity partner exits to Reed Smith
- HSF appoints Australia managing partner in leadership shakeup
- Henderson Park hires former Goldman Sachs lawyer as first GC
- Global Litigation 50 report: technology makes its mark
- SFO trial with former Tesco directors hit by three-week delay
- Kennedys raids Sedgwick’s New York office for six strong hire
- Commented
- Recent
- My top picks for this year’s In-house Counsel as Business Partner conference
- Kennedys raids Sedgwick’s New York office for six strong hire
- GDPR and Switzerland: seminars
- Preventing Facilitation of Tax Evasion – The New Corporate Criminal Offence
- A DIY approach to firm financials
- RPC and Time Management Software
- DLA Piper and Legal Calendar Software
- Shepherd And Wedderburn: Merging Data In Record Time
- Generating Standard Reports in Total Office
- CompuLaw Client Matter & System Maintenance Reporting