A DIY approach to firm financials

Fowler White Burnett, a Florida-based law firm of 80 lawyers, has made the most of its Microsoft SharePoint investment through the use of Handshake Software products. With limited resources, the firm has been able to deliver a high-impact financial dashboard in SharePoint for use by lawyers and staff. Using Handshake Software’s legal application integration’s and libraries of law firm web parts, the firm was able to create a customised, firm-specific portal.