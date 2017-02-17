DIMA merges with Insurance Ireland

Insurance Ireland and the Dublin International Insurance & Management Association (DIMA) have merged bringing together the two industry associations for the domestic and international insurance and reinsurance sectors.

DIMA was set up in 1990 to represent international insurance and reinsurance companies while Insurance Ireland is the voice of general, life and health coverage in Ireland.

Brexit, and the expected resulting swell in insurance activity in Ireland, has added credence to the need for a single industry body. The merged organisation will represent over 140 insurers, reinsurers and captives in the industry.

Both organisations have been keenly promoting Ireland as an international hub for insurance and reinsurance and these efforts will continue to be a priority.

William Fry acted on behalf of DIMA in the merger.