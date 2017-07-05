Defending the Hillsborough police chief

Chris Daw QC is to defend Retired Chief Superintendent Donald Denton, who oversaw the gathering of evidence within South Yorkshire Police following the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster on 15th April 1989, in criminal proceedings for perverting the course of justice.

Chris acted for Mr Denton, and a further Chief Superintendent, throughout the fresh inquests into the disaster, which concluded in 2016. The first hearing in the criminal proceedings will take place in August 2017 and any trial is expected to commence in 2018 or 2019.