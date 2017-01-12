Deane S Price named president of Aderant

Aderant has promoted Deane S Price to the position of President. Having served almost six years at Aderant, the last three as Chief Operating Officer, Price has been integral to the strategic company growth along with the leadership of all nine of the acquisitions Aderant has completed in the last five years. Price will be the first female president in the company’s history.

Price replaces Chris Giglio, who is retiring from Aderant after six years. During his tenure Giglio led Aderant through its most prolific and profitable period. Equally important, he provided stability as the company transitioned through two private equity firms to a permanent home with Roper Technologies.