David Asker, Authorised High Court Enforcement Officer (AHCEO) and Director of Corporate Governance at The Sheriffs Office, has been elected to the Board of the High Court Enforcement Officers Association (HCEOA).

The HCEOA, formerly The Sheriffs Officers Association, was founded 130 years ago, with its core aim to represent its entire members and provide a voice to Government. The HCEOA also works with Government by improving and implementing changes to current and proposed regulations.