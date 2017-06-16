Cryptocurrencies, fintech and other novelties

Kinstellar recently hosted a successful and interactive business breakfast in Budapest to explore the expanding role of cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin) and related Financial Technology services.

The wide-ranging seminar covered several areas including an explanation of what cryptocurrencies are and how they work, including a discussion of the related Blockchain technology, and an explanation of where the value of cryptocurrencies is derived and how it is possible to maintain a decentralised payment instrument.

The session also showcased several solutions in the field of FinTech apps and new credit products, innovative marketing methods for banks, theoretical issues, practical pitfalls, the functioning of alternative financial markets, and new financial innovations on the Internet.