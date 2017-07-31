Corporate team completes two significant tech M&A deals

The recent closure of the sale of Adsensa Ltd to Exari came quickly on the heels of the completion of the sale of a majority stake in REG (UK) Ltd (‘REG’) in connection with an investment of £8m from Disruptive Capital Investments Ltd. Goodman Derrick acted for the major shareholders and founders of both Adsensa and REG.

Exari’s purchase of Adsensa, funded with private equity backing from US firm Beacon Equity Partners and debt provider Wellington Financial, has created for the first time a complete contract life-cycle management platform which will enable companies automatically to assemble contracts, track every contract within the organisation, and analyse those contracts to ensure compliance and enhance revenues.

The Adsensa sale comes quickly after the completion of a significant transaction for REG, the leading online counter party risk management platform for the UK general insurance market. The transaction saw the sale of a majority stake in REG coupled with an investment of £8 million from Disruptive into the technology business, launched in 2014, valuing it at £20 million.