Conyers wins Africa M&A award

IJGlobal has awarded Conyers Dill & Pearman the Africa M&A deal award for our work on the takeover of Sierra Rutile.

Conyers advised Iluka Resources on its takeover of Sierra Rutile, an AIM-listed BVI company with mineral sands mining operations in Sierra Leone.

Anton Goldstein, of Conyers’ BVI office, was the lead partner on the transaction. Associates, Jien Huei Foo and Ronnie Yearwood also worked on the transaction, alongside Ashurst.

The acquisition, which was valued at approximately £215m, was implemented by way of a BVI statutory merger resulting in Sierra Rutile becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Iluka.