Conyers strengthens Cayman corporate practice

Conyers Dill & Pearman has appointed James Denham as an Associate in the Corporate department of the Firm’s Cayman Islands office. James’ practice areas will include corporate finance, M&A, corporate reorganisations and capital markets with a particular focus on derivatives and structured finance transactions.
