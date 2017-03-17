Conyers recognised as top tier by Chambers

Chambers & Partners has released their Global rankings for 2017 and Conyers has been recognised as top-tier across several categories.

2016 was an active year for the firm globally. We advised on several innovative deals and high-profile cases. With this year’s rankings we continue to have more ranked lawyers in our jurisdictions than any other law firm.

Narinder Hargun, Director and Co-Chairman, Bermuda office said: “Conyers has a talented group of lawyers. Our rankings confirm our position as a leading international law firm.”

“We are honoured by these rankings and are proud of the accomplishments of our lawyers across the firm,” added David Lamb, Partner and Co-Chairman, Hong Kong office.