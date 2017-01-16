Conyers Receives three Deal of the Year awards

Conyers Dill & Pearman has received three Deal of the Year awards from the China Business Law Journal. Conyers won for: 1) Alibaba’s privatisation and take over of Youku Tudou, 2) Qihoo 360 Technology’s privatisation from the NYSE and 3) Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s issuance of the first overseas green bonds by a Chinese automaker.

“We thank China Business Law Journal for this recognition”, said Christopher Bickley, Partner and Head of the Hong Kong office. “Conyers’ Hong Kong office is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to leading corporations throughout Asia and is pleased to receive these awards.”

China Business Law Journal awards firms for their outstanding legal service throughout the year, as nominated by China-focused corporate counsel and legal professionals around the world.