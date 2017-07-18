Conyers partner relocates to Hong Kong to build up corporate and banking practice

Conyers partner relocates to Hong Kong

July 2017 Christopher W.H. Bickley Peter Ch’ng

Partner Peter Ch’ng has relocated from Bermuda to Hong Kong to support the growth of the Conyers’ corporate, banking, reinsurance and investment funds practices in the Far East.

Ch’ng has been with the firm for 16 years. His practice covers mergers and acquisitions, reinsurance, mutual and investment funds including insurance-linked securities structures, segregated accounts companies (SACs), private equity partnerships, special purpose vehicles, ownership-remote structures, IPOs and private placements and banking and financial derivatives and services.

He has formed investment unit trust funds and private equity limited partnerships and advised on offshore captive formation and reinsurance transactions.

With his previous background at The Citigroup Private Bank in Singapore and postgraduate qualifications in wealth management, Ch’ng will also focus on trust and private client services in Asia.