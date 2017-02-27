Conyers named best offshore firm for China work

China Business Law Journal has named Conyers Dill & Pearman “Best overall offshore firm for China work” at their annual awards ceremony.

“We are delighted to receive this award”, said Christopher Bickley, Partner and Head of the Hong Kong office. “It affirms our leadership position in Asia and is a testament to the collective performance of our lawyers.”

In January, Conyers received three Deal of the Year awards from the publication for our work on: 1) Alibaba’s privatization and take over of Youku Tudou, 2) Qihoo 360 Technology’s privatization from the NYSE and 3) Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s issuance of the first overseas green bonds by a Chinese automaker.