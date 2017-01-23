Conyers maintains top rankings in Asia-Pacific directory

Chambers & Partners has released their 2017 Asia-Pacific directory and Conyers has received a top-tier ranking, along with four lawyers in the Corporate and Dispute Resolution categories.

These latest rankings endorse the Firm’s excellence in Asia, where we have developed a reputation for leading expertise in corporate finance, capital markets and dispute resolution work.

“Year-over-year our team advises on ground-breaking transactions and maintaining our rankings continues to affirm our strength and longevity in Asia”, said Christopher Bickley, Partner & Head of the Hong Kong Office.