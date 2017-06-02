Conyers’ Jordan McErlean receives call to the bar

Conyers Dill & Pearman’s Jordan McErlean has been called to the bar of the Cayman Islands on 19 May 2017, and has been appointed associate in the litigation and restructuring department of the firm’s Cayman Islands office.

McErlean joined Conyers as a summer intern in 2011 and 2012. Due to strong academic performance, he later became the recipient of the Conyers’ Legal Education Award when the firm sponsored his Legal Practice Course (LPC) in the 2014 academic year.

After successfully completing his LPC,McErlean was offered Articles of Clerkship and after being duly admitted has assumed his associate role.

Conyers’ partner Fraser Hughes, who was Jordan’s principal for the duration of his articleship, said that “in addition to his academic achievements, Jordan has shown a strength of character that we value as a future member of the team and officer of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands”.